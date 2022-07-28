ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Protein powder distributed nationwide recalled

By Delaney Keppner
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uBmvM_0gwcHmlg00

(WWTI) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its meal replacement products.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products have been recalled because labels do not declare milk. The recall was made out of concern for customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk who may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

Manchin declines to endorse Biden in 2024 presidential race

The affected products were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States through online sales and independent distributors who sell products online or at independent health food stores. The information regarding the affected products is listed in the table below.

US22711 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate
Net Wt. 1.35 lbs.
NSP LOT # EXP Date Batch #
001244188 19-May-23 10053964
001247878 8-Jun-23 10054936
001284080 16-Jan-24 10062979
001285198 25-Jan-24 10063351
US22712 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Vanilla Beans
Net Wt. 1.33 lbs.
NSP LOT # EXP Date Batch #
001244906 20-May-23 10053968
001247962 10-Jun-23 10054939
001283964 13-Jan-24 10062695

The FDA stated that no illnesses or deaths have been reported regarding the products. Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it and contact the company at (800) 223-8225 for a full refund.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milk Protein#Whey Protein#Milk Products#Milk Allergy#Foodsafety#General Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Allergy
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy