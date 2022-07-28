Protein powder distributed nationwide recalled

(WWTI) — Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. is voluntarily recalling some of its meal replacement products.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, two AIVIA Whey Protein & Power Herbs meal replacement products have been recalled because labels do not declare milk. The recall was made out of concern for customers with a milk allergy or severe sensitivity to milk who may experience a serious allergic reaction if they consume the affected product.

The affected products were distributed between September 1, 2021, and July 20, 2022, throughout the United States through online sales and independent distributors who sell products online or at independent health food stores. The information regarding the affected products is listed in the table below.

US22711 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Chocolate

Net Wt. 1.35 lbs. NSP LOT # EXP Date Batch # 001244188 19-May-23 10053964 001247878 8-Jun-23 10054936 001284080 16-Jan-24 10062979 001285198 25-Jan-24 10063351 US22712 – AIVIA Whey Protein + Power Herbs Vanilla Beans

Net Wt. 1.33 lbs. NSP LOT # EXP Date Batch # 001244906 20-May-23 10053968 001247962 10-Jun-23 10054939 001283964 13-Jan-24 10062695

The FDA stated that no illnesses or deaths have been reported regarding the products. Customers who purchased the product should dispose of it and contact the company at (800) 223-8225 for a full refund.

