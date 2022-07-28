ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

tncontentexchange.com

St. Louis area gets slightly smarter in last year, survey shows

People in the St. Louis area must have spent some time hitting the books last year, as we are rated as being a tad smarter than we were the year before. When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 45 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police said the girl was conscious and breathing after being shot in the back about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the unidentified victim dead just before 2 a.m., in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were immediately available. At least...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Rakers homers to help Aviston claim first American Legion state crown

AVISTON, Ill. — Easton Rakers did not hesitate. Sure, the Aviston American Legion infielder thoroughly enjoyed attending his cousin's wedding early Saturday afternoon. But the rest of the day was even more fun. Rakers slammed a solo home run to lead the Express to a 4-1 win over Moline...
AVISTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests

ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two teens injured in separate shootings in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers were injured by gunfire in separate incidents overnight Friday in north St. Louis, according to police. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm about 10:50 p.m. in the Penrose neighborhood, near Penrose Street and Shreve Avenue. She had been dropped off at a hospital and told officers she and a 33-year-old man who was with her had been fixing a flat tire when they heard shots coming from a nearby alley.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

‘His passion was driving trucks,’ brother says of man killed in Hazelwood during flood

HAZELWOOD — Authorities have identified the semi-truck driver found dead after Tuesday’s flooding as 39-year-old Daniyyel Yisrael of Carthage, Mississippi. Yisrael’s body was found Wednesday morning in the 90 block of Ford Lane, near Coldwater Creek, according to a Hazelwood Police Department social media post. The man’s semi-truck was found just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, almost a mile away in the 100 block of Byassee Drive.
HAZELWOOD, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol. Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.
STAUNTON, IL
tncontentexchange.com

Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

