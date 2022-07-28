www.tncontentexchange.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Related
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis nursing school, open 124 years, closes due to finances, enrollment
ST. LOUIS — The Lutheran School of Nursing, which first opened its doors in 1898 but has struggled in recent years with finances and enrollment, has closed. Tina Hecht, CEO at South City Hospital, wrote a letter to faculty Wednesday announcing the news. The school is part of the hospital.
tncontentexchange.com
St. Louis area gets slightly smarter in last year, survey shows
People in the St. Louis area must have spent some time hitting the books last year, as we are rated as being a tad smarter than we were the year before. When it comes to the most-educated U.S. metropolitan areas, our mighty metro comes in at No. 45 out of the largest 150, according to personal-finance website WalletHub.
tncontentexchange.com
Some U. City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant voters need to check their polling places
Because of late-breaking changes, some St. Louis County voters won’t be able to cast a ballot at four scheduled polling places — in University City, Hazelwood, Wellston and Florissant — and will be directed to other nearby locations. One site that became unavailable, the Heman Park Community...
tncontentexchange.com
Aug 1, 1943 • Gliding catastrophe kills the St. Louis mayor and Lambert Field's co-founder
ST. LOUIS • Maj. William Robertson, an aviation pioneer here and co-founder of Lambert Field, had a factory that built gliders for World War II. Mayor William Dee Becker was a big promoter of the airport. The unpowered Army gliders were made of steel tube, canvass and plywood, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tncontentexchange.com
Lux Living proposes plan for 260 apartments in Maryland Heights
MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Prominent developer Lux Living has filed plans to build 260 apartments at what is now a Motel 6 in Maryland Heights. St. Louis-based Lux Living, through its CWD Equity II LLC affiliate, plans to build a mix of studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom units at 12330 Dorsett Road, in the southwest corner of Interstate 270 and Dorsett.
tncontentexchange.com
15-year-old girl shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — A 15-year-old girl was shot early Monday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, about a block from where two teenage boys were injured in a shooting a week ago. Police said the girl was conscious and breathing after being shot in the back about 4:15 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Sherry Avenue.
tncontentexchange.com
Man slain in Hyde Park neighborhood of St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was shot to death early Monday in the 3900 block of North 20th Street. Police found the unidentified victim dead just before 2 a.m., in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. Homicide detectives are handling the investigation. No additional details were immediately available. At least...
tncontentexchange.com
Rakers homers to help Aviston claim first American Legion state crown
AVISTON, Ill. — Easton Rakers did not hesitate. Sure, the Aviston American Legion infielder thoroughly enjoyed attending his cousin's wedding early Saturday afternoon. But the rest of the day was even more fun. Rakers slammed a solo home run to lead the Express to a 4-1 win over Moline...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tncontentexchange.com
CBC high school student struck and killed on street near Ted Drewes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 17-year-old was hit by two vehicles and killed Friday evening while crossing the street near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood. The boy was identified Saturday by police as Matthew Nikolai, of the 5500 block of Daggett Avenue on the Hill. He was taken to a hospital just after 8:15 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.
tncontentexchange.com
Carjacking of pizza deliveryman leads to chase and four arrests
ST. LOUIS — Three juveniles and an adult were arrested Friday after an alleged carjacking and a bi-state chase. St. Louis Police said a 35-year-old man was delivering pizza at 4:15 p.m. in the 3200 block of Chippewa Street in the Dutchtown neighborhood when a red car stopped nearby.
tncontentexchange.com
Scenes from Monica's performance at Ballpark Village
Monica performed at Ballpark Village in St. Louis on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Originally published on stltoday.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
tncontentexchange.com
A look back: The relentless, withering heat wave of 1936 killed 479 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS • The hot spell of July 1936 had been withering and deadly, reaching at least 100 degrees on 18 days. It killed 332 people by July 30, when cooling breezes soothed raw, sweating faces. Relief didn't last. A drought that burned the Plains and Midwest restoked itself,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tncontentexchange.com
Two teens injured in separate shootings in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers were injured by gunfire in separate incidents overnight Friday in north St. Louis, according to police. A 15-year-old girl was shot in the arm about 10:50 p.m. in the Penrose neighborhood, near Penrose Street and Shreve Avenue. She had been dropped off at a hospital and told officers she and a 33-year-old man who was with her had been fixing a flat tire when they heard shots coming from a nearby alley.
tncontentexchange.com
‘His passion was driving trucks,’ brother says of man killed in Hazelwood during flood
HAZELWOOD — Authorities have identified the semi-truck driver found dead after Tuesday’s flooding as 39-year-old Daniyyel Yisrael of Carthage, Mississippi. Yisrael’s body was found Wednesday morning in the 90 block of Ford Lane, near Coldwater Creek, according to a Hazelwood Police Department social media post. The man’s semi-truck was found just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, almost a mile away in the 100 block of Byassee Drive.
tncontentexchange.com
Staunton man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS — Timothy A. Ridens of Staunton died Saturday morning after falling overboard in the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri Water Patrol. Ridens, 41, was driving a small powerboat, known as a "cigarette" boat, and was going too fast for the conditions, the patrol said. The vessel hit a wake near mile marker 8, and he was ejected, along with three passengers.
tncontentexchange.com
Man fatally shot on I-55 in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man was fatally shot Friday while inside a vehicle on Interstate 55 near the 4500 block of South Broadway exit in south St. Louis. The victim has not been identified, but police said he was in his 20s and riding in the back seat. He was pronounced dead at the scene, just after 12:30 p.m. Two other people inside the vehicle were unharmed, police said.
tncontentexchange.com
A hundred shots fired, 15 cars hit and two possible injuries in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police officers on patrol heard about 100 shots fired in the Downtown West neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they went to the 700 block of North 21st Street to investigate, they found 15 cars with damage from bullets. Hours later, two people...
Comments / 0