ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fo9LF_0gwcDnDt00

Greg Monroe still remains a free agent on July 28. The veteran forward played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks last season. He has also played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers over his career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

July 28 marks the 29th day of free agency in the NBA, and there are still plenty of notable players available.

One of them is Greg Monroe, who played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks last season.

In 14 games for those teams, he averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest.

Previously, he had not been in the NBA since the 2019 season.

He has also played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers over his career.

The best years of his career came when he played for the Bucks and the Pistons.

He had five seasons in a row of averaging at least 15 points and six rebounds per game.

His career averages are a very solid 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assits per game.

At 32-years-old, his best years are likely behind him, but that does not mean that he could not be a good role player.

There are plenty of teams that could use a veteran off the bench for insurance in the NBA Playoffs.

Contenders like to have depth in case of injuries, foul trouble or matchups in the playoffs.

As for a young team, Monroe could bring a decade of NBA experience into an inexperienced locker room.

Training camp does not start until September, and the season does not start for three months, so nothing will likely happen fast.

However, he is an intriguing name to keep an eye on.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Basketball
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Monroe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Players#The Boston Celtics#Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
33K+
Followers
5K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy