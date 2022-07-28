ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ekso Bionics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) _ Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) on Thursday reported a loss of $3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents.

The robotic exoskeleton company posted revenue of $3.5 million in the period.

