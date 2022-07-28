V.F.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ V.F. Corp. (VFC) on Thursday reported a loss of $56 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of 14 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 9 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland posted revenue of $2.26 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

V.F. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.15 per share.

