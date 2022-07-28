ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) _ Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $422.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $2.76.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.57 per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $2.62 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.52 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN

