U.S. Steel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $978 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had profit of $3.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.86 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.87 per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $6.29 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.81 billion.

