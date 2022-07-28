National Instruments: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ National Instruments Corp. (NATI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $12.4 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 36 cents per share.

The maker of scientific measuring equipment and software posted revenue of $395.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, National Instruments expects its per-share earnings to range from 46 cents to 60 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $440 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $415.4 million.

