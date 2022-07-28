ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HBO teases ‘House of the Dragon’ to be their most dysfunctional family yet

By Lindsey Kupfer
 3 days ago

They’re a bunch of dysfunctional dragons.

HBO’s Casey Bloys says the Targaryens – in their new series “House of the Dragon” – are probably the network’s most dysfunctional family yet, even beating out the Roy family on “Succession.”

”We love our dysfunctional families,” the company’s chief content officer told the audience at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” spinoff, which comes out Aug. 21.

“We’ve had the Sopranos, we’ve had the Fishers [‘Six Feet Under’], we’ve got the Roys, now you will see tonight and over the next few weeks … the Targaryens may be the most dysfunctional family we’ve ever had on HBO and thats not including that they have 17 dragons at their disposal.”

Introducing the series on Wednesday night at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Bloys admitted that they struggled to figure out how to follow up one of the most popular TV series of all time.

The prequel spinoff to “Game of Thrones” premieres Aug. 21 on HBO.

“It took us a few years but we’ve had a lot of fun doing it, and we think we’ve found it,” he said of “House of the Dragon,” which takes place almost 200 years before the events of “Game of Thrones” and follows the succession wars of House Targaryen.

Cast members in attendance at the starry screening, which was followed by a rooftop afterparty, included Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Milly Alcock, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Paddy Considine, Emily Carey and Steve Toussaint.

The cast of “House of the Dragon” attended a starry premiere for the highly anticipated spinoff in Los Angeles Wednesday night.
“Party Down” actor Ryan Hansen, “House” star Lisa Edelstein, “Midnight Mass” actress Kate Siegel and “Casual” star Michaela Watkins were also spotted at the event.

However, the mastermind behind the entire project, author George R.R. Martin was not at the party.

The book’s author, George R.R. Martin, was not in attendance after getting COVID-19 at Comic-Con last week.
“I was going to start today by introducing George R.R. Martin and tell you how great it is to have George on the journey with us,” Bloys told the crowd. “Unfortunately, George got COVID at Comic-Con, so he’s not here.”

Bloys added that Martin, 73, is doing just fine though, which the author addressed in his own video posted to YouTube.

