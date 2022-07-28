Massachusetts Gov. Baker signs belated $52.7B state budget

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a new state budget Thursday, nearly a month into the 2023 fiscal year, which began July 1.

The Republican said the $52.7 billion spending plan will support the state’s communities, families, businesses, and workers.

Baker vetoed just $475,000 from the budget.

The governor said the spending plan makes what he called record investments in early education and childcare, housing and homeownership, college financial aid, economic and workforce development, behavioral health care and local aid.

He also said the budget is in balance, does not rely on one-time revenue sources, and does not raise any new taxes or fees.

The budget plan includes $1.2 billion in unrestricted aid to cities and towns, nearly $6 billion for local school aid and more than $110 million to increase access to school meals.

The plan also sets aside $266 million to help the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority address safety concerns spotlighted in a recent review of the transit agency by the Federal Transit Administration.

The budget also includes an outside section banning marriage of people under age 18 in Massachusetts, which advocates said would make the state the seventh to prohibit marriage for those under 18.

Baker also pointed to a little-invoked 36-year-old law Thursday that could trigger $3 billion in tax rebates to Massachusetts taxpayers due to the surge in revenues the state is experiencing. State lawmakers said Thursday that they are waiting to see final revenue numbers.

Lawmakers are already working on a plan that would create about $500 million in permanent tax cuts and credits and $500 million in one-time $250 payments for middle-income earners.