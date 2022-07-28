L3Harris: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MELBOURNE, Fla. (AP) _ L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (LHX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $471 million.

The Melbourne, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.42 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.16 per share.

The technology and communications company posted revenue of $4.14 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.23 billion.

L3Harris expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.35 to $13.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.3 billion to $17.7 billion.

