Edwards Lifesciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $406.4 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 63 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 63 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Edwards Lifesciences expects its per-share earnings to range from 58 cents to 66 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.3 billion to $1.37 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

Edwards Lifesciences expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.65 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.55 billion.

