Merchants Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $111.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MBIN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MBIN