Financial Reports

Merchants Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) _ Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $53.9 million.

The Carmel, Indiana-based bank said it had earnings of $1.11 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $128.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $111.2 million, beating Street forecasts.

