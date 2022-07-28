Mitek Systems: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) _ Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK) on Thursday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $852,000, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The mobile imaging software company posted revenue of $39.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $36.3 million.

_____

