Five9: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) _ Five9 Inc. (FIVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.7 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Ramon, California-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software to call centers posted revenue of $189.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $179.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Five9 expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 33 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $192 million to $193.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Five9 expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.38 to $1.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $780.5 million to $782.5 million.

