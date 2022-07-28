The Hartford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $442 million.

The Hartford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The insurance and financial services company posted revenue of $5.37 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $3.77 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIG