Alien Ant Farm’s Ready to Jam Out with Huge Fans In El Paso

Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Conservation groups, Escobar, call for President Biden’s first National Monument to Be Castner Range in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso Artists That Are Absolutely Worth Checking Out
You go anywhere in El Paso & you can see some truly amazing artwork. Whether it's on the side of a building, online, or by transforming your trash into art, El Paso art is truly a sight to behold. And here are some El Paso artists whose work is absolutely checking out.
Cool Rock Climbing Spot In West El Paso’s Close to Opening Day
There are some movies you see that will tempt you to try something new. One of those things you might be interested in is rock climbing, which can be intense. Luckily, if you would first like to train yourself to rock climb, there are places you can do so in El Paso.
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
Cool Canyon Nights Closes Out 2022 Season Thursday with Azucar
We've super-sized Cool Canyon Nights an extra week to give Azucar their due. Monsoonal rains forced the cancellation of their July 7 performance, so we've extended CCN for another Thursday so Azucar can have its night in the spotlight. Fun Times at Cool Canyon Nights. If you like to shake...
6 Tributes In Honor Of August 3 Victims & Families Around El Paso
The El Paso community can join in on various tributes to honor the victims and their families of the August 3, 2019, mass shooting. Our community is still healing three years after the horrific shooting at Walmart. In memory of the 23 souls we lost, the City of El Paso and community partners are hosting several tributes in remembrance around the Sun City on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.
Here Are Pictures of Places In El Paso That You Can Vividly Smell
There are some places you enjoy passing by in El Paso not necessarily for the view but the smell. Oh yes my friend, there are some places in the borderland you can actually smell as you drive by. But we also know about other places you drive by that do...
Abandoned Orphanage In El Paso: Is It Really Haunted or Not?
There is an area in far East El Paso some of you were tempted to visit for thrills and chills. Tons of people have heard about the abandoned orphanage that claims it is haunted while others say it isn't. A few years back I had barely learned about the abandoned...
El Paso’s Urban Legend of the Devil Tree Makes its Way to TikTok
El Paso is filled with paranormal stories and urban legends. We all know about The Lady on the HIll, La Llorona and the monk and his donkey on Transmountain; but I recently learned about a new one and it's all thanks to TikTok!. El Paso's Devil Tree is one urban...
KVIA
Sunday Funday Moment: The PIE Sisters are making a name for themselves in the Borderland
El Paso, Texas-- Meet, the PIE sisters. A local singing group made up of four sisters: Jez Hernandez, Joanna Casillas, Jasmine Lasala, and Jessamine Lasala. The name “PIE” derives from a family nickname. The sister’s found a passion for music all thanks to their dad who was an...
The Mars Volta Set Up a Fun Scavenger Hunt for Fans In El Paso
There are some hidden treasures laying around El Paso waiting for you to discover them. Just the other day a local band that is known all around the world shared some special with the city of El Paso. At first, when The Mars Volta came around with an exciting announcement...
Hear 2 New Mars Volta Songs & Rising Texas Bands This Weekend
Every Sunday afternoon from 5-7pm, 95.5 KLAQ brings you two hours of the latest rock releases & we shine the spotlight on local rock from El Paso & around the Borderland that we call: Q-Connected. This week, we're seeing a lot of new rocker from the Lone Star State: Texas....
El Paso Speakeasies That Will Transport You Back in Time
A speakeasy is a bar replicates aspects of historical speakeasies- you know, like how they had during the Prohibition era?. While I'm sure El Paso had a few back in the day, speakeasies are suddenly cool again- and you can be transported back in time if you check out these speakeasies in El Paso!
KVIA
95 South Cuisine keeps El Pasoans coming back
EL PASO, Texas- One local eatery is feeding El Pasoans their special brand of southern food even though the head cook is from New Jersey. Diedra Pratt, the owner of 95 South Cuisine says she makes everything from scratch and to save costs, always buys locally. “El Paso has a...
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
24hip-hop.com
Julius “KoviNo” Caldwell is An Upcoming Rapper
Julius “KoviNo” Caldwell is an upcoming rapper residing in El Paso TX his style is new and energetic. Starting off with his debut EP Afterlife that released in mid 2020, also he dropped 2 albums finesse season 1 in 2021 and finesse season 2 in 2022. Both albums...
Downtown barber shop owner is getting kids ready for back to school
EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)- A barber shop in downtown El Paso is giving kids an opportunity to boost their confidence for the first day of school and it’s all thanks to Danny Coleman. Coleman grew up in Jackson Mississippi where his mentor Tony had a barber shop of his own. Coleman said he would watch Tony […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Tax-Free Weekend at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso Back To school Block Party
2022 Back to School season is in full swing at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso. In addition to the Tax-Free holiday, a Block Party with fun-filled days will feature Marvel superheroes, Elvis, local cheerleading talent, and live mariachi. The weekend will have a cheerful beginning as top, local cheerleading...
cbs4local.com
El Pasoans hope to strike it rich through Mega Millions drawing Friday night
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Here are your winning numbers for the $1.28 Billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing on Friday, July 29, 2022: 67-45- 57-36- 13 Mega Ball: 14. The Megaplier was 2x. Many El Pasoans flocked to their nearest convenience store to get lottery tickets ahead of the...
Here’s How Your Junk Can Help Artist With 64 Foot El Paso Mural
Here's how you can help the world-renowned Portuguese artist Bordalo II before he and his team arrive in El Paso for a unique and larger-than-life 3-D art installation in August. After a long five years, the Green Hope Project and community partners have come together to invite Bordalo II to...
What to know: Tax free weekend in Texas, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With inflation continuing to take a bite out of budgets, now more than ever El Paso and Las Cruces area residents are gearing up to take advantage of the upcoming tax-free weekend. From Friday, August 5 at 12:01 a.m., through midnight Sunday, August 7, Texas, and New Mexico residents can […]
