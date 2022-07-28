Apple: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) _ Apple Inc. (AAPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $19.44 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cupertino, California-based company said it had net income of $1.20.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The maker of iPhones, iPads and other products posted revenue of $82.96 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $81.99 billion.

Apple shares have declined 11% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $157.35, an increase of 8.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAPL