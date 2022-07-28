Amazon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) _ Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.03 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The online retailer posted revenue of $121.23 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Fourteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $119.67 billion.

Amazon shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has decreased 15%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $122.28, a decrease of 33% in the last 12 months.

