KLA: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) _ KLA Corporation (KLAC) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $805.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Milpitas, California-based company said it had net income of $5.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $5.81 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.46 per share.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors posted revenue of $2.49 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.42 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.32 billion, or $21.92 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.21 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, KLA expects its per-share earnings to range from $5.70 to $6.80. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $5.77.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.48 billion to $2.73 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.51 billion.

