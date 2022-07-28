OceanFirst: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RED BANK, N.J. (AP) _ OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC) on Thursday reported profit of $29 million in its second quarter.

The Red Bank, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 47 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The holding company for OceanFirst Bank posted revenue of $107 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $98.3 million.

_____

