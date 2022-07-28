ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Midland States Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) _ Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSBI

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy