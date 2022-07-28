Midland States Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (AP) _ Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $21.9 million.

The Effingham, Illinois-based bank said it had earnings of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $83.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $75.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

