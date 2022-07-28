Texas Roadhouse: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) _ Texas Roadhouse Inc. (TXRH) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $72.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of $1.07.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The restaurant chain posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

