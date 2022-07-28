ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barrington, RI

Brush fire scorches Barrington nature preserve

By Amanda Pitts, Sarah Doiron
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A swath of land at the Osamequin Nature Preserve in Barrington went up in flames Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters rushed to the popular hiking spot off Wampanoag Trail after receiving several reports of flames and smoke pouring from the woods.

Story continues below gallery.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3f1O_0gwcBVM700
    Courtesy: Barrington Fire Captain Jason Fanion
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TmYWL_0gwcBVM700
    Courtesy: Barrington Fire Captain Jason Fanion
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y1LiM_0gwcBVM700
    Courtesy: Barrington Fire Captain Jason Fanion
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WWxty_0gwcBVM700
    Bill Clark/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I0gEs_0gwcBVM700
    Amanda PItts/WPRI-TV
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Fyee_0gwcBVM700
    Amanda PItts/WPRI-TV

It took crews roughly an hour to knock the flames down, though firefighters are continuing to battle persistent hot spots.

The R.I. Department of Environmental Management tells 12 News nearly three acres of land was burned.

The brush fire comes as the region experiences severe drought conditions .

SUMMER WEATHER: Most of Southern New England in severe drought
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xNYHt_0gwcBVM700

Be the First to Know: Get the 12 News App to receive breaking news alerts on your phone or tablet »

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Barrington, RI
Barrington, RI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Nature Preserve#Fire Captain#Accident#Southern New England#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy