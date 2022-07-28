Brush fire scorches Barrington nature preserve
BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A swath of land at the Osamequin Nature Preserve in Barrington went up in flames Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters rushed to the popular hiking spot off Wampanoag Trail after receiving several reports of flames and smoke pouring from the woods.
It took crews roughly an hour to knock the flames down, though firefighters are continuing to battle persistent hot spots.
The R.I. Department of Environmental Management tells 12 News nearly three acres of land was burned.
The brush fire comes as the region experiences severe drought conditions .SUMMER WEATHER: Most of Southern New England in severe drought
