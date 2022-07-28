Camden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Camden Property Trust (CPT) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results exceeded Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Houston, said it had funds from operations of $179.9 million, or $1.64 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.62 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $497.3 million, or $4.54 per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $361.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $332.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Camden expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.68 to $1.72.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $6.48 to $6.68 per share.

