Cohu: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

POWAY, Calif. (AP) _ Cohu Inc. (COHU) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $28.8 million.

The Poway, California-based company said it had net income of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 81 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The maker of semiconductor test equipment posted revenue of $217.2 million in the period.

