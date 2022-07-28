Roku: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Roku Inc. (ROKU) on Thursday reported a loss of $112.3 million in its second quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 78 cents per share.

The video streaming company posted revenue of $764.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $804.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Roku said it expects revenue in the range of $700 million.

