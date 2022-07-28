Huron Consulting: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 83 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $280.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $273.3 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $251.4 million.

Huron Consulting expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.15 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HURN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HURN