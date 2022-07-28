ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

VeriSign: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported profit of $167.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.54.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $351.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy