Seacoast Banking: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STUART, Fla. (AP) _ Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida (SBCF) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $32.8 million.

The Stuart, Florida-based bank said it had earnings of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The holding company for Seacoast National Bank posted revenue of $100.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $98.6 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $98 million.

