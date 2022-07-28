ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PCB Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Thursday reported net income of $9.1 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 60 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $26.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25 million, which missed Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCB

