Edison International: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (AP) _ Edison International (EIX) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $292 million.

On a per-share basis, the Rosemead, California-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 94 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The electric power provider posted revenue of $4.01 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.45 billion.

Edison International expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.70 per share.

