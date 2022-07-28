Drug bust turns up fentanyl, cocaine, meth in Athens County
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were found during a drug bust in Athens County.
An operation in The Plains and Chauncey that focused on drug trafficking and outstanding warrants saw substances seized from multiple individuals on Tuesday, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.Homicide investigation opens after body found in road near Mount Gilead
Four people were arrested, either for suspected drug possession or for having outstanding warrants. They could face charges once the substances are analyzed, the sheriff said.
The operation was part of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and is composed of representatives from multiple Ohio county sheriff's office.
