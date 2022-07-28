ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Drug bust turns up fentanyl, cocaine, meth in Athens County

By David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana were found during a drug bust in Athens County.

An operation in The Plains and Chauncey that focused on drug trafficking and outstanding warrants saw substances seized from multiple individuals on Tuesday, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Four people were arrested, either for suspected drug possession or for having outstanding warrants. They could face charges once the substances are analyzed, the sheriff said.

The operation was part of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force and is composed of representatives from multiple Ohio county sheriff’s office.

NBC4 Columbus

