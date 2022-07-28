Brick House Builds Graces Honda CB750 Project With Updated Seat

www.rideapart.com
Related
RideApart
This Guy Electrified His Vintage Honda CB100
Adam Waldron is a British designer based in London, and according to his site, he “also designs and makes products with a focus on sustainability and repurpose.” One of his projects tackled “sustainability and repurpose” with a motorcycle. For sustainability, he wanted a motorcycle that was...
insideevs.com
The New Solero Evo 8F Seeks To Set A New Standard For Urban E-Bikes
There are a few factors to take into account when making the shift to an electric bicycle when it comes to daily commuting. You must first check that the option you choose has everything you'll need to properly navigate the urban jungle and carry your daily essentials. The Solero Evo 8F electric city bike is one vehicle that advertises itself as the perfect city option.
Consumer Reports Tells Us to Choose These SUVs Instead of Popular Models
You don't have to follow the crowd. Consumer Reports offers alternatives to popular SUVs that might not be the right ones to drive. The post Consumer Reports Tells Us to Choose These SUVs Instead of Popular Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co
This 28 mph Italian electric bike offers dual batteries on an eye-popping truss frame
The first time I saw the Fantic ISSIMO electric bike on a trip to Milan last year, I instantly fell in love with the design. And now that the company is offering a 45 km/h (28 mph) version that maxes out the legally allowable speed, I’m even more head over heels for this eye-catching electric bike.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Best SUVs of 2022 That Nobody Bought, According to Consumer Reports
Finding a good deal on a new car, truck, or sport utility vehicle is nothing short of frustrating right now. However, Consumer Reports has some options for the best SUVs of 2022 that nobody bought. Who knows, perhaps that means buyers can snag a good deal just to move the inventory off the lot.
fordauthority.com
Here’s Why Your New Ford Hasn’t Arrived At Your Dealer Yet
Delays have been plaguing the automotive industry lately, and Ford is certainly no exception. Unfortunately, The Blue Oval hasn’t been doing a great job of keeping customers updated about their Ford vehicle orders. For instance, a solid amount of Ford Maverick order holders have been left in the dark regarding the status of their pickup, prompting some Ford Authority readers to reach out to us for more information.
insideevs.com
Watch Ford Mustang 5.0 Race Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E GT SUV
We get to watch two Ford icons face off in a quick drag race battle, though these ponies are iconic for very different reasons. The Mustang 5.0-liter V8 is a legend when it comes to sports cars. However, the all-new Mustang Mach-E crossover grabs the iconic name and charts a course for the future as Ford's first fully electric Mustang, and it's a solid performer.
Lazy Daze RV Builder Surprisingly Shuts Down
COVID-19 and the global supply chain issues caught many automakers unprepared and left them having difficulties going forward. The entire automotive industry is experiencing unprecedented hassles producing and delivering vehicles, and it seems that the same can be said about the recreational vehicle (RV) sector, too. We are now sad to report that one of the most recognizable names in the RV industry is no longer active.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Chevy Equinox EV Is Too Attractive and Affordable to Ignore
Holy moly, the new Chevrolet Equinox EV is doing something that rivals have been unable to do. The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV is an attractive, powerful SUV that’s actually affordable. It’s one of the best-looking electric SUVs that doesn’t break the bank. How much does the 2024...
Watch This Jet Boat Hit Sweet Jumps With Honda K-Series Power
The Internet’s favorite Honda engine looks great in the back of a jet boat, who knew?. YouTubers BoostedBoiz have built a mini jet boat powered by Honda's venerable K-series engine, as seen in their latest video. The Honda K-series motors are popular swap candidates for many automotive platforms. The...
Kingsley Coach Motorhome Fuses Posh RV Living With A Peterbilt Rig
Compact motorhomes and trailers are so handy. Imagine having a living space in a small footprint, just enough to fit a typical garage. But not everyone's into small RVs. There are those who prefer Class A motorhomes that come with a lot of living space, practically bringing a house on road trips. For those people, this 1990 Kingsley Coach Motorhome should fit the bill. It's got a luxurious cabin with amenities anyone might need away from home. Even better, it's built atop a grunty Peterbilt semi.
4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX
The 2022 Infiniti QX60 compares well with the 2022 Acura MDX. Here are a few reasons that the Infiniti could be the better choice. The post 4 Advantages of Buying a 2022 Infiniti QX60 Over an Acura MDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reliable Used SUVs Under $20,000, According to Consumer Reports
While used car and SUV prices are supposed to fall in the future, no one actually knows when that will happen. Consumer Reports has three reliable used SUVs under $20,000 will get you from point A to point B safely. The following sport utility vehicles are safe, have good fuel economy, and offer a spacious interior.
1st Dealer Drag Super Stocker 1967 AMC Topel Rambler Rebel
This handsome muscle car is still a crazy competitor on the drag strip. Everything from the red, white, and blue paint job to the distinct lack of windshield wipers lets onlooking enthusiasts everywhere know exactly what this car is all about. You might have guessed that this is a certified drag racing car, but virtually no one could predict the sort of performance prevalent in this vehicle. That's because the automobile was built to prove to the world that AMC could make an incredible racing vehicle that would stun crowds at the racing track. So what exactly makes this vehicle such a fabulous racer even in today's world?
4 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Mada CX-9, not the 2022 Honda Passport
The Honda Passport has earned its place among the best midsize SUVs. Mazda’s SUVs have had an incredible last few years. Several Mazda SUV models rank among the best in their respective segments according to multiple automotive publications. The 2022 Mazda CX-9 could be a better buy than the 2022 Honda Passport for many drivers.
RideApart
The Shark Nano Jet Helmet Is Ready For City Rides
Shark Helmets unveil a new Nano Jet helmet perfect for the city or for trips around town. The new model is available in a wide variety of colors and can be had for less than $200 USD. From something as simple as a Jet helmet to world-class touring helmets, Shark...
This Favorite Toyota SUV Is Obviously No. 1 for 2022
Toyota consistently makes top-notch SUVs (and cars and trucks) that are favorites among car shoppers. So is it a surprise that the 2022 Toyota Highlander takes the number one spot on iSeeCars’ list of the top midsize SUVs? Not really. The Toyota Highlander gets pretty much everything right, especially in the key areas that the organization measures: reliability, value, and safety. Let’s take a look at what makes the Highlander an excellent choice for any car shopper.
Judy Lilly Drag Car Has 426 Hemi And Massive Racing Tires
This is one of the cars that earned its driver the title of "Miss Mighty Mopar." Judy Lilly was a colossal figure in the automotive world for quite some time, known primarily for her massively influential cars and cool control in some of the world's most daunting performance driving situations. Interviews with the legendary racer have proven that she cared a lot more about the act of going fast than she ever did about beating her opponent. That's likely what made her a great racer; Judy was driving against herself and nobody else. Then, having raced her whole life, she got the chance to drive some of the world's fastest cars. One such vehicle was her beloved 1967 Plymouth Belvedere, whose boastful style caught the eyes of thousands at the drag strip while its massive engine carried her and the car into many victories.
What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use?
Here's a look at the automotive brands that U-Haul does business with and what pickup truck models they as a foundation for its moving trucks. The post What Pickup Truck Does U-Haul Use? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
Carriers unable to pay drivers, buy fuel after CoreFund Capital closes
Hundreds of small-business truckers who use CoreFund Capital to factor their accounts receivable are struggling to stay afloat after the Weatherford, Texas-based company abruptly closed its doors 10 days ago and fired its entire staff over a legal spat between two brothers. However, late Thursday, Parker County, Texas, District Judge...
Comments / 0