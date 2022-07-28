Campbell County Schools approves stipend for bus drivers after threats of strike

Campbell County Schools has approved a stipend for the district's bus drivers following threats by transportation employees to not show up for work on the first day of school.

The stipend was approved during a special meeting of the Campbell County School Board Tuesday evening, district officials said in a statement, adding it was proposed after meeting with driver representatives.

Officials said the stipend will be available for all new and existing drivers at $1,470.

“I am very pleased to see that we have a resolution for our students, staff, and community," Superintendent Shelli Wilson said in a statement. "We will continue to prioritize competitive pay for all employees, and we will do everything we can to offer the best for our community."

Bus drivers and monitors for Campbell County Schools issued a petition to the district on May 24, saying their pay has lagged behind that of bus drivers and monitors at other school districts in Northern Kentucky.

The petition states drivers and monitors will not show up for work on Aug. 10, the first day of classes, unless the pay issues are resolved.

In response to the employees' concerns, the school board revisited hourly pay rates for drivers and monitors, district officials said in a statement to The Enquirer last week.

Officials said monitors received a nearly 12% increase along with their 1.5% step increase. Drivers received a 1% increase in June, officials said, adding their total increase this year is 3.5% including their step increase.

All district employees received a $500 bonus last year due to the impact of working through the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The stipend's approval comes after employees restated their concerns during a school board meeting last week.

The district's bus drivers currently make an average of about $20 per hour, with the lowest paid drivers making $16.65, according to compensation data obtained by The Enquirer through a Kentucky open records request.

Monitors earn an average of around $15 per hour, with the lowest paid monitors making $12.47, the data shows.

The recently approved stipend does not apply to the district's bus monitors, Connie Pohlgeers, director of school improvement and community education, wrote in an email to The Enquirer.

"Our board continues to recognize the importance of looking at pay rates of all positions," Wilson said. "It will take on-going work, improved efficiencies, and collaboration, but it is a priority."