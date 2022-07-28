Elevate: A Conversation on Youth Mental Health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 in 3 high school students experienced poor mental health during the pandemic.

Many kids throughout northern Michigan continue to struggle.

So what can you do to help?

Jessie Williams, team member from the Good Works Lab and We Fight joined us live today to talk about “Elevate Northern Michigan: A Youth Mental Health Summit for Young Leaders – and Those Who Love Them.”

The summit series is happening Tuesday, August 9th from 10AM-4PM at the NMC Innovation Center in Traverse City.

To register and get involved today, click here.

If you, or someone you know is having a mental health crisis, help is available 24/7. Speak with someone today by dialing the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, by dialing 988.