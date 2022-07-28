ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville City Commission consider changing the city’s open container ordinance

By WCJB Staff
WCJB
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcjb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Politics Local#Wcjb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy