Gainesville City Commission consider changing the city’s open container ordinance

www.wcjb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Clay County Sheriff’s Office reopening substation in Keystone HeightsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most FamousL. CaneGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew WoodruffGainesville, FL
Where do Elephants go when they are on vacation? Williston, Fl., of course.Matthew WoodruffWilliston, FL
Comments / 0