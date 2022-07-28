ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

SI's recruiting expert chimes in on Auburn's recruiting class

By Zac Blackerby
Auburn Daily
 3 days ago

The Auburn Tigers currently sit with five 2023 commitments entering Big Cat Weekend.

The Auburn Tigers added their fifth member of the 2023 recruiting class when Wilky Denaud announced his decision on Wednesday.

While Auburn does not have the numbers that fans would like at this point of the year, the quality of recruits is strong when looking at each individual player.

Sports Illustrated Director of Football recruiting John Garcia believed the Denaud decision came at a good time. Big Cat Weekend is here and there's a chance for the Tigers to keep some momentum going over the next few days leading into fall camp.

"I think it's time for some momentum to return to the Plains," Garcia said when asked about Auburn's 2023 class . "Big Cat Weekend is a natural catalyst for that. And I think the season is too. I think that a lot of the question marks regarding Auburn in general, especially when you talk about negative recruiting, perception, has a lot to do with the season."

Denaud, a 4-star recruit by most services, joins fellow 4-stars OL Bradyn Joiner , WR Karmello English , RB Jeremiah Cobb , and DB Terrance Love as members of the 2023 class.

Garcia believes more defensive players could come later in the process while offensive players may be waiting to see what Auburn does on the field this season.

"Questions with quarterbacks and skill positions offensively could start to get answered as early as September and the overall feeling of the defense," Garcia said. "I think more targets will emerge. I think you can be a little bit more patient with defensive recruiting."

The Tigers are expected to add some commitments this weekend during the Big Cat Weekend event.

