shitesngiggles
3d ago

Kudos to the writer for actually writing an honest article. Enough of the magic tricks of other writers with their grandiose illusions of prosperity!

Terry Balas
2d ago

OMG look at who caused this. Not Biden. It's true the gas companies are making more money than ever. Supply and demand caused the prices to increase. simple economics. 8th grade math. they won't increase production so we pay for it. Biden tried to stop it but he hits the wall because the Republicans want big businesses to make more money for their kick backs. He feels the pain. Everything he does is to try to help us and all the congress does is say NO.

