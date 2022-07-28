‘A fire station on wheels’ Rural Metro shows off new aerial truck

Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re not one for heights, then this view may not be for you. Rural Metro Fire – Knox County gave WATE’s Bo Williams an inside look at its newest and biggest addition.

In June, Rural Metro added a new $1.2 million aerial truck to its fleet to serve North Knox County for the next 20 years.

“This aerial is 107 feet. That’s at 72 degrees,” said Jeff Bagwell with Rural Metro. “It’s the most expensive fire truck we’ve ever purchased here in Knox County, and companywide. This truck is a big truck, and as a former chief used to say, ‘it’s a difference maker’.”

Rural Metro crews are banking on this truck being a game changer when a call goes out.

“We have a 2,000 gallon per minute pump. So, this pump has the capability to pump at least another 5 to 750 gallons more than any other pump we got in the fleet,” said Bagwell.











One of the great features of this new truck is the cameras, allowing for 360 degree views around the vehicle. That way the drivers and the crews know exactly what’s going on. It helps them get to where they are going safely.

The amount of storage in the truck has also led to it being called a fire station on wheels.

“Got a lot of equipment. A lot of ability to store a lot of different kinds of equipment, rescue equipment. You never know what you’re going to get into with this truck,” said Bagwell.

Tool compartment on Rural Metro’s 107 aerial truck. Things can be stored in this department on both sides of the tool board and on the back wall. (WATE)

Storage compartment on Rural Metro’s 107 aerial truck (WATE)

From its size to its pumping ability, camera views and let’s not forget about the aerial, this is a unique truck that will hopefully help Rural Metro save lives.

“Now we have more capabilities. We can reach higher levels such as a hospital and other 3,4, or 5-story buildings. Everything we’re talking about goes to save lives, save property, lower out insurance cost.. because that’s the whole goal,” said Bagwell.

