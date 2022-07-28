Kayaker drowns trying to get inflatable that blew away in Lake Mead, officials say

A man drowned trying to retrieve an inflatable kayak that blew away in high winds at Lake Mead , officials said.

The 31-year-old man was kayaking in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 27, the National Park Service said. Bystanders saw him struggling in the water while trying to get an inflatable kayak.

“He was not wearing a personal flotation device and was not seen to emerge from the water,” officials said in a July 28 news release.

Park rangers rushed to the area and started looking for the man. Rescuers searched by boat and in the water with a snorkel and mask, park officials said.

However, severe storms forced officials to suspend the search through the evening on July 27.

“Search and rescue efforts resumed Thursday morning with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” officials said. “The body was located at 11:01 a.m.”

The coroner was requested on scene.

Officials are investigating the incident. They did not disclose the man’s name.

At least two other people have drowned in Lake Mead this summer, according to previous McClatchy News reporting. Human remains were also found in Lake Mead recently.

A man died on Saturday, June 18, after a strong gust of wind caused his boat to start sinking, the National Park Service said. Wind gusts were reported up to 40 mph.

Weeks later, a body was found in the same area where a woman fell off a jet ski days earlier, McClatchy News reported. The woman had not been wearing a life jacket when she disappeared under water.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S. , according to the National Park Service. It encompasses more than 750 miles of shoreline. In 2021, more than 7.6 million people visited the recreation area.

