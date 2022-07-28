ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Kayaker drowns trying to get inflatable that blew away in Lake Mead, officials say

By Maddie Capron
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

A man drowned trying to retrieve an inflatable kayak that blew away in high winds at Lake Mead , officials said.

The 31-year-old man was kayaking in Lake Mead National Recreation Area on Wednesday, July 27, the National Park Service said. Bystanders saw him struggling in the water while trying to get an inflatable kayak.

“He was not wearing a personal flotation device and was not seen to emerge from the water,” officials said in a July 28 news release.

Park rangers rushed to the area and started looking for the man. Rescuers searched by boat and in the water with a snorkel and mask, park officials said.

However, severe storms forced officials to suspend the search through the evening on July 27.

“Search and rescue efforts resumed Thursday morning with support from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department,” officials said. “The body was located at 11:01 a.m.”

The coroner was requested on scene.

Officials are investigating the incident. They did not disclose the man’s name.

At least two other people have drowned in Lake Mead this summer, according to previous McClatchy News reporting. Human remains were also found in Lake Mead recently.

A man died on Saturday, June 18, after a strong gust of wind caused his boat to start sinking, the National Park Service said. Wind gusts were reported up to 40 mph.

Weeks later, a body was found in the same area where a woman fell off a jet ski days earlier, McClatchy News reported. The woman had not been wearing a life jacket when she disappeared under water.

Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the U.S. , according to the National Park Service. It encompasses more than 750 miles of shoreline. In 2021, more than 7.6 million people visited the recreation area.

More human remains discovered in Nevada’s Lake Mead as water levels continue to drop

A water source for 40 million people is disappearing — and these NASA photos show it

Body found in Lake Mead near where woman vanished while jet skiing, park rangers say

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayaking#Inflatable#Accident#Kayaker#The National Park Service#Mcclatchy News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

22K+
Followers
686
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy