City council approves milling & paving bid for 11th & 12th Street, other areas

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley City Council assembled on Tuesday for the addressing of a number of topics, including proposed updates to city infrastructure.

Specifically, the council opened bids for the milling and paving of areas throughout the city including 11th Street, 12th Street, Dyer Avenue, and Scott Avenue.

These changes will cover the areas from 12th Street to Gadd Avenue and Prince Street to 12th Street.

The council received one bid for the project, from AAA Paving and Sealing of Princeton, WV, which met all specs and requirements, and was ultimately approved.

The figure amount for the bid was not named, but it was stated that funds for the project would be pulled from Community Development Block Grant funding.

Later in the meeting, the approval of the Fiscal Year 2022 CDBG Annual Action Plan for the amount of $298,708 was discussed.

A public hearing was previously conducted on this issue as is required by law and no significant public comments or opinions were submitted on the matter.

“The expenditures and funds follow along pretty much with the paving initiatives we plan to do,” explained Chief Financial Officer for the city Billie Trump.

“Those funds are down just a little bit this year, about 30,000,” said Mayor Rob Rappold.

A motion for approval of the action plan was made and carried.