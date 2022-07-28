Beyoncé pays tribute to late gay uncle Jonny ahead of ‘Renaissance’ release

Beyoncé is saying his name.

A day before the release of her highly anticipated seventh studio album, “Renaissance,” Queen Bey shared a heartfelt message on her website thanking those who gave her inspiration for her latest project, which was recorded over three years during the pandemic.

One of those people was her late uncle Jonny, who was gay and died of HIV complications.

“A big thank you to my uncle Jonny,” the Grammy Award-winning musician wrote. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and the culture that serve as an inspiration for this album.”

She also gave thanks to her three kids, her husband Jay-Z and “to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long.”

“This is a celebration for you,” 40-year-old Houston native added.

That was not the first time the pop music goddess spoke about her “uncle Jonny,” who was in fact her mother’s nephew and “best friend.”

In March 2019, Beyoncé and Jay-Z were honored at the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles for their contributions as LGBTQ allies who help to accelerate acceptance.

When accepting their Vanguard Award, Beyoncé dedicated it “to my uncle Jonny, the most fabulous gay man I’ve ever known, who helped raise me and my sister and who lived his truth,” she said.

“He was brave and unapologetic during a time when this country wasn’t as accepting,” Beyoncé continued, adding that witnessing his battle against HIV “was one of the most painful experiences I’ve ever lived.”

“Renaissance” the singer’s first solo album in six years, is set to be released on Friday, Columbia Records announced in June.