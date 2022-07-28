ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Cold case update: Man convicted in killing of 2 San Antonio-area women gets 2 life sentences, Texas DPS says

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.click2houston.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Leon Valley, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Life Sentences#Murder#Violent Crime#The Texas Rangers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy