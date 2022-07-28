Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram

Sun’s out, buns out

Back at it again with more tidday meats and treats amid an eventful week dominated by the ‘ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ teaser trailer , Shereé ‘s budding canoodleship with Martell Holt , Tyler Perry showing everyone his petty side , Lamar Odom STILL pining over Khloé Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian STILL pining over Tristan Thompson , Lil Murda and Uncle Clifford’s sensual smash session , and much more.

As expected, we’ve compiled swoon-worthy stunners (and our thirst-trappin’ celebrity faves) with Saweetie making her return to the series after being mentioned in Quavo ‘s recent interview with GQ .

“If I can ever speak on it, I never once in a million years want to do any harm to any woman, period,” he said about his now infamous elevator altercation with the ‘Icy’ rapper, adding, “I don’t like what people think… when they saw the elevator thing they thought it was abusive, something crazy.”

At this point, it’s unlikely that Saweetie and Quavo rekindle their relationship despite whispers about a reunion a few months ago.

According to a HollywoodLife report, Saweetie & Quavo were “quietly” spending time together again 5 months after splitting up.

They went on to make even juicer claims, adding that “despite the drama that went down between them — [their cheating & their elevator fight incident], they had already made up” and are “absolutely in love” and secretly canoodling away from critics in New York City.

It didn’t take long for Saweetie to swoop in and shut the rumors down. WELP.

This week’s compilation features Ciara , Rubi Rose , and more delivering heat along with Megan Thee Stallion giving us what we needed.

There’s also big baddie energy from Joie Chavis , Draya Michele , and Kali so feast your eyes on these beauties and enjoy the latest helping of tidday meats and treats on the flip.