Man whose car was found abandoned in field found safe; Green Alert canceled

WHITEWATER, Wis. — A missing veteran whose car was recently found abandoned in a field in the Whitewater area has been found safe, officials said Thursday evening.

Robert Scarborough, 70, had last been seen around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the northwest part of Whitewater, near the Walworth-Jefferson county line.

According to a Green Alert sent Thursday, Scarborough’s vehicle was found out of gas in an area field. Officials said they found footprints leading away from the vehicle towards nearby woods.

Thursday evening, officials said he had been found and was safe.

