Bowie County driver suffers minor injuries after crash with 18-wheeler

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A driver suffered minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Bowie County Thursday morning.

The front of a pick-up truck collided with the left side of a parked 18-wheeler. The wreck was on IH-30 at the 212 entrance ramp. The passenger side of the truck was destroyed and the roof of the vehicle was broken off.

The C5 Volunteer Fire Department was called to the incident.





