ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Singer Amy Grant hospitalized in Nashville after bike accident

By Raechal Shewfelt
AOL Corp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.aol.com

Comments / 24

Raedeen Headrick
3d ago

I've loved Amy Grant since I was a teenager, I'm just about 3 years older than her, but I've followed her & was thrilled when she & Vince Gill got together! Amy, if you read these, please know my prayers are with you, & the hope that you will have a full & speedy recovery! You're my sister in Christ, & with His love, I'll continue praying for you!! 💜❤🙏🙏🙏🤗🤗

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Vince Gill Cancels Concert Dates Following Amy Grant’s Hospitalization

Vince Gill is canceling some upcoming performances after his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries in a bicycle accident on Wednesday. The accident occurred near Harpeth Hill Golf Course in Nashville. The 61-year-old was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center with cuts and abrasions that were treated in the emergency room. She is in stable condition, but doctors have asked her to remain in the hospital overnight for observation. That’ll keep her there until at least Friday, July 29.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Amy Grant Released From Hospital, Postpones 4 Tour Dates

Amy Grant is “resting comfortably” at home after being discharged from Vanderbilt Medical Center on July 29, following a bicycling accident on July 27. However, Amy will have to postpone four upcoming tour dates as she recovers. Amy was hospitalized on July 27 after a cycling accident near...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Adam Clayton
Person
Tania León
Person
Bono
Person
George Clooney
Person
Larry Mullen Jr.
Person
Amy Grant
Person
Gladys Knight
Popculture

'American Idol' Alum Reveals She Is Homeless, Asks for Help

American Idol alum Mishavonna Henson is asking for fan's help amid a "life and death" situation. In a recently-created GoFundMe page, Henson, who competed on Season 8 of the singing competition, revealed that she is currently homeless and living out of her car and has been in and out of the emergency room several times this year.
HOMELESS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Broke a Promise to Priscilla’s Parents That Could Have Ruined Their Relationship

Speculation continues about the relationship between Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 63 years after the couple first met in Germany. There is a heightened interest in the couple with the success of the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis, which documents Presley’s life and stars Austin Butler as the King of Rock and Roll. However, Presley skirted one issue that could have ruined his relationship with Priscilla by breaking a promise to her parents that could have led to her permanent exit from his life.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Yahoo Entertainment#The Mayo Clinic
Fox News

Hank Williams Jr.'s wife cause of death revealed

CAUSE OF DEATH - Hank Williams Jr.'s late wife Mary Jane Thomas' cause of death revealed as 'collapsed' lung. Continue reading…. MOVING ON - Kate McKinnon reveals why she left 'SNL': 'All I ever wanted to do.' Continue reading…. BABY BLISS - Nick Cannon welcomes his eighth child, first with...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Jack Osbourne Welcomes Fourth Daughter, First With Fiancée Aree Gearhart

Congrats are in order to Jack Osbourne, who welcomed his first child with his fiancée, Aree Gearhart!. The 36-year-old father of four took to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he and Aree welcomed their baby girl, Maple Artemis Osbourne on July 9. Maple weighed in at 7.13 pounds, and Jack added that "Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy