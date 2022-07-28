Runey Calls Out Mailer For K – 8 Withdrawal

reportertoday.com
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: “New Bedford Mayor shows complete disregard for community and health!”
“Yet again, the City of New Bedford stands to exploit its community. Two weeks ago, the mayor acted unilaterally by entering into an agreement with Parallel Products, now ironically called South Coast Renewables, without public participation or knowledge. Within this agreement, the mayor agrees to not oppose any future applications of approval for the company’s project which, due to ambiguous contract language, could include the reconsideration of biosolids processing, once again without seeking or requiring community consultation or consent.
GoLocalProv
RI Priest Removed From Barrington and Cranston Churches After Allegations Now at New Church
Priest Eric Silva was removed from two Rhode Island Catholic churches in February of 2022 for improper behavior. Now, he has back at another Rhode Island Catholic church offering mass. Earlier this year, Silva had been assigned to St. Luke’s Church in Barrington and was a visiting priest in Cranston....
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
reportertoday.com
Elks Annual 365 Outing
Date: Thursday 8/4/22 from 10 AM to 2 PM (rain date 8/8/22) Come join us for a picnic-style lunch! Activities for every level of enjoyment including music, games and prizes!. This is a Free event and is Handicapped Accessible!. Please RSVP to:. Mark Eaton: 401-529-9213 or Meeaton@verizon.net. Debbie Mangina: 401-523-1225...
newbedfordguide.com
Southcoast Hospitals Earn U.S. News Recognition in Massachusetts and Rhode Island
The U.S. News and World Report announced Tuesday, July 26, that Southcoast Hospitals Group – which includes Charlton Memorial, St. Luke’s and Tobey – is ranked #12 on its list of Best Hospitals in Massachusetts and #2 in the Providence Metro Area. The annual Best Hospitals rankings...
mybackyardnews.com
WRENTHAM VILLAGE PREMIUM OUTLETS
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Open Monday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sunday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Join United Regional Chamber of Commerce members along with members from the Neponset River and Walpole Chambers of Commerce as we network at URCC member and our host for the evening Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. Since they’re open until 9:00 p.m., there’ll be plenty of time before and after the event to shop.
reportertoday.com
American Legion Post 302
*2nd Sunday of Every Month Only $10.00! 7:30-10:30 AM. *Metta’s Karaoke on the last Friday of every Month @ 8:00 PM. Mon-Fri 3:00 PM to Close, Sat 12:00 PM to Close Sun 1:00 PM to Close. Located at 84 Bay State Road, Rehoboth, MA. Telephone # 508-252-9079 or E-mail...
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
reportertoday.com
Wayne F. Gage
Wayne F. Gage, 66, of Rumford, passed away peacefully at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loved ones. He was the son of the late Frank and Claire Gage. Wayne grew up in East Providence and graduated from East Providence High School where he was a proud member of the Townie Band. He graduated from Rhode Island College with a B.A. in history education and received his Master’s degree in European history from Providence College. He taught English and History at Bishop Hendricken High School for over 20 years.
reportertoday.com
Kirk W. Dalton
Kirk W. Dalton, 68, of Rumford, RI passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Katherine (Bouchard) Dalton for 38 years. Born in Fall River on August 16, 1953, he was the son of the late William Dalton and Millie Prescott. Kirk retired from National Grid in 2016 having worked in the meter department for 23 years. He previously worked for the Derecktor Shipyard in Middletown, RI. Kirk was an avid New England sports fan and he enjoyed fishing, camping and golf. He especially loved walking Brigham Farm with his buddy Riley.
ABC6.com
Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse accused of bringing gun to work
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Miriam Hospital emergency room nurse is accused of bringing a gun to work over the weekend. Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin told ABC 6 News that Lalayna Grilley was arrested Sunday. A security officer at the hospital told police that the gun was seized...
Remembering Somerset’s Selina Oehmen and Finding a Cure [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]
Somerset's Selina Oehmen was a sweet and sassy young girl who loved musical theater, softball, Girl Scouts, and helping out at church. She was the youngest of three children brought into this world by Michelle and Ken Oehmen. Michelle said it was their "dream" family. Their world changed however in...
Community came out against Proposed Cannabis Shop in the Neighborhood
Universal Hub is reporting that the neighborhood came out in full force against a proposed cannabis shop at 313 Old Colony Ave. (the now closed Supreme House of Pizza). In addition to neighbors and residents, the Andrew Square and City Point civic associations, City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker all opposed the proposed Simplicity Dispensary, along with state Sen. Nick Collins. The Gavin Foundation was also against the shop.
WCVB
Communities get tough on water use as Massachusetts drought worsens
BURLINGTON, Mass. — Nearly half of Massachusetts is experiencing a severe drought and several communities have implemented or enhanced water restrictions in response to the dry conditions. That includes Burlington, which enacted a full outdoor watering restriction on June 21. Mill Pond, which is serving as the primary source...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $1 million prize, 3 $100,000 prizes won in Massachusetts Thursday
The $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot may be top of lottery players’ minds as it prepares for a Friday night drawing. But it isn’t the only lottery game in town. More than 530 lottery prizes worth $600 or more were won or claimed through the lottery in Massachusetts on Thursday, with winners in Salem, Attleboro, Brockton and Chelmsford walking away with the top prizes.
Barnstable Patriot
Two top police officers on paid leave, one for a year. Barnstable officials won't say why.
BARNSTABLE — Two high-ranking police officers are out on paid administrative leave, one for nearly a year, because of misconduct allegations. The specifics of the allegations against the two officers are unknown because Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend, Town Manager Mark Ells and Town Council President Matthew Levesque have all declined multiple requests for more information.
MA Residents Should Expect Something Extra From Uncle Sam
During these trying times, everyone needs some much needed relief as Bay State residents from The Berkshires to Boston will be eligible to receive tax rebate checks as plans are under way to ease the financial stress that has been plaguing consumers for the past few months. We are STILL seeing high prices at the grocery store and even though gas prices have been declining, people are STILL feeling the pinch as they are struggling to keep up with their monthly budgets.
