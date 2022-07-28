Runey Calls Out Mailer For K – 8 Withdrawal

Kirk W. Dalton, 68, of Rumford, RI passed away at home on Friday, July 29, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Katherine (Bouchard) Dalton for 38 years. Born in Fall River on August 16, 1953, he was the son of the late William Dalton and Millie Prescott. Kirk retired from National Grid in 2016 having worked in the meter department for 23 years. He previously worked for the Derecktor Shipyard in Middletown, RI. Kirk was an avid New England sports fan and he enjoyed fishing, camping and golf. He especially loved walking Brigham Farm with his buddy Riley.

EAST PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 23 HOURS AGO