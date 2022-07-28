ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Feilhaber and Zavagnin among 17 former SKC players on National Soccer Hall of Fame ballot

By Kurt Austin
sportingkc.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportingkc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Texas State
Kansas City, KS
Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Conrad
Person
Benny Feilhaber
Person
Josh Wolff
Person
Mike Sorber
Person
Kevin Hartman
Person
Kerry Zavagnin
Person
Brad Evans
Person
Frank Klopas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Soccer#Skc#Major League Soccer#Skc Players On Veteran
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Pepsi

Comments / 0

Community Policy